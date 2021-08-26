HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $118,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 116.9% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 455,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 245,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.3% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 568,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,281,000 after acquiring an additional 187,674 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

HCA opened at $252.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.27. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

