Hays plc (LON:HAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.15

Hays plc (LON:HAS) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.15 ($0.13) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 160.25 ($2.09) on Thursday. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -314.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hays to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

