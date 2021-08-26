HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 7,329 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF makes up 0.9% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPHY. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. David Loasby now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

BATS:JPHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.18. 413,591 shares of the stock were exchanged. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.