HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $59.19. 254,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,332,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

