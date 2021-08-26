HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

IUSB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.61. 7,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

