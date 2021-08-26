Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,328 shares of company stock valued at $25,418,782 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,780,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,718,000 after purchasing an additional 771,865 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,200,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

