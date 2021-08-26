Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Up 499.2% in August

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 499.2% from the July 29th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 471.3 days.

Shares of PMOIF remained flat at $$5.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

