Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Up 499.2% in August

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 499.2% from the July 29th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 471.3 days.
Shares of PMOIF remained flat at $$5.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $9.07.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
