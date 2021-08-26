Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.38. 26,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

