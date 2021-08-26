Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 39.3% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

DFS opened at $131.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

