Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 31,038 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,038 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in American International Group by 302.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in American International Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $11,298,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

AIG stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

