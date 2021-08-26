Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $293.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.33. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

