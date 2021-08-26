Hamel Associates Inc. Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 4.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.36. 1,967,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,264. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

