Hamel Associates Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,069. The stock has a market cap of $341.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

