Hamel Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.3% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.56. 2,008,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,160. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $204.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

