Hamel Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after buying an additional 34,208 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.93. 659,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.