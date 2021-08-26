H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s (HNNMY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of HNNMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 93,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,250. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.39.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

