H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

HNNMY opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

