H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLUYY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $30.67 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.34.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $28.84 on Monday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.71.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.