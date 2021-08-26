GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.31

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.31 and last traded at $82.15, with a volume of 10570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

