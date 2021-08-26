Guess? (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GES opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Guess? has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

