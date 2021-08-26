Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $98.51 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $190.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

