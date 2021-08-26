Grimes & Company Inc. Has $808,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $333,000.

Shares of SPGP opened at $92.13 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $92.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18.

