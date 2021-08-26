Grimes & Company Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 319.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.