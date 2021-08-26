Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.76 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.44.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.