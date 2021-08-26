Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $354.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

