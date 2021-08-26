Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.20 Million

Brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce $651.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.00 million and the highest is $666.40 million. Green Plains reported sales of $424.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

GPRE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,300 shares of company stock worth $1,248,700. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 28.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after acquiring an additional 710,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after buying an additional 193,223 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

