Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 874,100 shares, a growth of 704.9% from the July 29th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,065,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Graph Blockchain stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Thursday. 750,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,282. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. Graph Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Get Graph Blockchain alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Graph Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Graph Blockchain, Inc is a blockchain solutions company, which engages in the provision of solutions for data management, business intelligence, and data analytics. Its solutions include enterprise system, blockchain technology, and business intelligence. The company was founded on December 06, 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Graph Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graph Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.