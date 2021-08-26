Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.030-$6.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.10 million-$911.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.20 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.180 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

