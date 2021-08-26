Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby Sells 5,832 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.40, for a total transaction of $777,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $130.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.97, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.30. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

