Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby Sells 5,832 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.40, for a total transaction of $777,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of GSHD stock opened at $130.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.97, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.30. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
