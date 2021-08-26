GoNetwork Market Capitalization Achieves $113,012.41 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $113,012.41 and $7,772.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,134.85 or 1.00277516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039794 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009988 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00612042 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

