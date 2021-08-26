Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) is Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 107.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 2.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 107,430 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $9,645,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 493.3% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 90,134 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.10. 706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,794. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.10. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $100.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.