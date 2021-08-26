Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,293 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89.

