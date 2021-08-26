Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 29,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 908,609 shares.The stock last traded at $10.94 and had previously closed at $10.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

