Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Gogo alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Gogo by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,294. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35. Gogo has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.