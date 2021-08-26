GoChain Hits Market Cap of $38.03 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $38.03 million and $5.13 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004807 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,144,776,267 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,901,268 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

