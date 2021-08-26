GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

GMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. GMS has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GMS by 275.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in GMS by 142.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at $138,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

