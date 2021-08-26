GMS (GMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMS opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33. GMS has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.10.

Several research firms have commented on GMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GMS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of GMS worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

