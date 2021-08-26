Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 71.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Maximus were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

NYSE:MMS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.60. 288,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.09. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.