Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.65

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.65 and last traded at $89.65, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Glanbia alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.6591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.72%.

Glanbia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.