Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report sales of $468.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.05 million to $472.80 million. Gentex posted sales of $474.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.48. 862,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64. Gentex has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 36.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

