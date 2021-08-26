Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Up to $12.79

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.54. Genetron shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 806 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTH. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Genetron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Genetron during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genetron during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Genetron during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genetron during the second quarter worth about $246,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.