General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Cut by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

GD stock opened at $199.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.73. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

