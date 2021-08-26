Genaro Network Price Hits $0.0236 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $6.46 million and $3.46 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

GNX is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

