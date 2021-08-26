Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Reaches $182.68 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $182.68 million and $11.55 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.40 or 0.00761718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00097662 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 185,455,664 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

