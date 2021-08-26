GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.25 ($43.82).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A opened at €38.97 ($45.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of €35.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €39.73 ($46.74).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.