GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Sells 2,500 Shares

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,750.

TSE GDI opened at C$56.78 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$60.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.2600001 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDI shares. CIBC boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.57.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

