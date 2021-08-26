GCN Coin Hits Market Cap of $79,271.05 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $79,271.05 and $6.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.00362437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

