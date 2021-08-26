Gary D. Fields Sells 501 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AAON stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.79.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AAON by 2,441.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.
About AAON
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
