Gary D. Fields Sells 501 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AAON stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AAON by 2,441.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

