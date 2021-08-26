Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $518,007.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total value of $518,007.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,577.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16.

Gartner stock opened at $307.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $312.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

