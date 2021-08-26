Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Up 8.6%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s share price shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. 31,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,893,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, initiated coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $889.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gannett by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gannett by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gannett by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

