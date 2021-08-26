Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Up 8.6%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s share price shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. 31,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,893,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, initiated coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $889.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gannett by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gannett by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gannett by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.